Edward J. Shockley Sr., 93, of Lewes, Del., passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, 2021, from complications due to COVID. A true “Lewes Local,” Shockley was born in 1928 in Lewes, in a house on Front Street, where The Inn at Canal Square stands today. The son of Vinal and Bessie Shockley, he grew up on Lewes Beach in a house that was a converted Queen Anne Railroad passenger car. His grandfather, Will Craig, who worked as a carpenter for the railroad, built a house for them around the passenger car.
Shockley met and married Carolyn Ford, the daughter of MSG Robert E. Ford and Kathleen Ford, in 1947, right after World War II, while Carolyn’s father was stationed at Fort Miles. Together they raised their three sons, Eddie, Michael and Mark, as well as a nephew, Buck Ford. Shockley was always a quiet but powerful presence and influence on the many Lewes boys hanging around the Shockley House on McFee Street.
He was a Master Plumber, starting his career at Hoenen Plumbing in Lewes. He retired in 2000 from Joseph T. Richardson Mechanical Contractors, after supervising the construction of many large projects on Delmarva, including Beebe Hospital, the original Cape Henlopen High School on Savannah Road, Shields Elementary School, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal, the Roosevelt Inlet U.S. Coast Guard Station (where his son Mark was stationed at the time), the original Lewes Library, the University of Delaware College of Marine Studies, the Sussex County Court House, Del-Tech College in Georgetown, the Education & Humanities Building at Delaware State College in Dover, and numerous buildings at Dover Air Force Base, to name a few.
Shockley was a man of abiding faith. He served as a trustee of Groome Church of Lewes, where he and a handful of congregants in the trades donated their time and skills to build the classroom addition added to the original church building in the late 1950s.
His hobbies were always active and constructive. He learned how to ride a bike and to slalom ski just by thinking about it. He built and raced a hydroplane and, with his friends, was the first in Lewes to build lobster pots and try lobstering in the bay. He built and raced go-karts, always had a dune buggy or Jeep to ride on the sand, and was the first in Lewes to put a pool in his back yard. He loved stereo hi-fi equipment and built a reel-to-reel tape recorder. It was amazing to see him dive into computers in his late 70s, even putting a new modem in when lightning blew his out.
Music held a special place for Shockley. As a teen, he dreamed of being a drummer in a Big Band. He passed his musical passion and drumming skills down to his sons Eddie and Michael, and he enjoyed seeing them perform at any opportunity, sitting in whenever he could to play one of his favorites, “Kansas City.”
After his wife, Carolyn, died in 2000, and his last surviving friend, Ranie Hudson, passed, it seemed as if Shockley was going to give up. That’s when an angel by the name of Doris Glass came into his life. He married Doris in 2004. Together they enjoyed dancing, traveling and eating out at their favorite restaurants, particularly the Crab & Claw in St. Michaels, Md.
During their 17 years together, Edward and Doris would take yearly cruises. One of the highlights of their annual cruises was having the opportunity to take the entire family on a Caribbean cruise. They also enjoyed continuing the tradition of hosting the July 4th gathering of founding families of the Lewes Doo Dah Parade each year and kicking off the parade from their back yard.
Most importantly, Edward and Doris, together, played an important role in helping raise their grandsons Buck Shockley and Donavan Shockley, and granddaughter Savannah Shockley. Doris’s devotion to Edward was a blessing for which his entire family is grateful.
Shockley loved Lewes and all that the Eastern Shore had to offer, especially fishing, hunting and crabbing. A great cook, he was known for his mean clam chowder, Oysters Rockefeller and chicken-fried steak. He had a very close-knit family, of which he was always supportive and fiercely proud, and he greatly enjoyed the family gatherings — particularly the crab feasts. Edward Shockley was a good man and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Shockley was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Shockley; a sister-in-law, Sherrie Ford; a brother-in-law, Buck Ford; a granddaughter, Erin Shockley; and a nephew, Robbie Ford.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Doris; his sons Ed (and Jill) and Michael (and Susan), all of Lewes, Del., and Mark (and Catherine) of Hampton, Va.; his brother, Richard Shockley of Harrisburg, Pa.; his sister-in-law, Kathy Ford of Lewes; his grandchildren Mark Shockley Jr. (and Morgan), Kristy Clark (and Clifton), Jessica Shockley, Buck Shockley, Savannah Shockley and Donovan Shockley; his great-grandchildren Ashley, Tyler, Alivia, Jonathan, Kaitlyn, Michael, Dakota and Jimmy; his nephews Rick Shockley, Gary Shockley and Adam Ford; his nieces Carol Jo Saussaman and Allison Green; his great-nephews Jarrett Ford and Reed Ford; his extended family members John, Darlene and John Robert Zacharias, Melanie and Phil Sekora, and Mandy Aviles; and his many other great-nieces and great-nephews.
Shockley is also survived by Doris’ sons, Michael Ingerson of Corrizo Springs, Texas, and Shawn Ingerson (and Donna) of Joppa, Md.; grandchildren Kevin Ingerson (and Erin), Gregory Ingerson and Elizabeth Ingerson; sister, Betty Campbell of East Thetford, Vt.; niece, Sandee Robinson of Thetford, Vt.; great-niece, Shelby Robinson, also of Vermont; and great-grandchildren Morgan, Dredon and Alonna.
The family thanked everyone who helped care for Shockley in the last few years, especially Debbie Sheng, and the nursing staff of Beebe Healthcare. “Your kindness and compassion for our husband, father, brother, Pop-Pop, uncle and friend will always be remembered.”
Services will be held Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, Del., where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery on Savannah Road, Lewes. All are invited to join the live-streaming service, online at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1170292.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks must be worn, and social distancing must be observed by all persons attending or participating in any aspect of the services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Cape Community Fund, P.O. Box 110, Lewes, DE 19958, or the True Blue Jazz Scholarship Fund, 31408 Heron Circle, Lewes, DE 19958. Shockley’s Life Memorial Webpage and his virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.