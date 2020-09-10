Edward Bernard “Ed” Hoff, 87, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was born on March 27, 1933, in Owings Mills, Md., where he lived until retiring to Delaware in 1987. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Bernard and Kate Elizabeth Hoff.
He retired from work for the correctional department of the State of Maryland, and then again from the State of Delaware. He was a lifetime member of the Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Department; lifetime member and past commander of Owings Mills VFW Post 521; and a lifetime member of Oak Orchard/Riverdale American Legion Post 28.
Hoff was preceded in death by his spouses, Hilda Mae and Nanci R. Hoff. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Debi Chronister and Chuck Griffith.
After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, he dedicated many years of civic service to the VFW and American Legion. He had loved spending time at the Legion Post 28 since moving to Delaware and so enjoyed his Legion family, especially after the loss of his beloved wife and soulmate, Nanci.
Services will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.