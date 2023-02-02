Edward B. “Ed” Messick, 79, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, and his wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Messick, 82, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023. Both were born, worked, lived and passed away in Delaware. Ed Messick was born June 19, 1943, to the late Clifford Messick Sr. and Dorothy Burton Messick of Millsboro, Del. Bobbie Messick was born on March 17, 1940, to the late Robert and Ethel Buchler Tanner of Wilmington, Del..
Both were retired from work for the Indian River School District. Ed Messick was a teacher, coach and mentor. Bobbie Messick was a speech therapist to students. Their passions included spending time together, teaching, traveling, skiing and scuba diving, and they were avid dog lovers.
Ed Messick was preceded in death by several siblings, Shirley Pettit of Millsboro, Clifford Messick Jr. of Magnolia, Del., and Bonnie J. Messick, Richard Messick and Ted Messick, all from of Millsboro. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Susan Messick, also of Millsboro. Bobbie Messick is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Donna Tanner of Florida. Both are survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service for both Ed and Bobbie Messick will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. The viewing and visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Conley’s Chapel Cemetery in Angola, Del., with fellowship to follow at Indian River Fire Company in Oak Orchard, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Long Neck Village HOA, 25878 Starboard Dr, Millsboro, DE 19966, in remembrance of Edward Messick Memorial Dog park. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.