Edward A. Brockson, 89
Edward A. Brockson, 89, of Claymont, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Delaware Veteran’s Home in Milford, Del. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 6, 1933, son of the late Harold Mason Brockson and Mary Margaret (Hennelly) Brockson, and was raised in Philadelphia.
Brockson graduated from West Catholic High Boy’s School in 1950. He graduated from Drexel University with a degree in electrical engineering in 1963, and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, with an honorable discharge. He worked as a contract engineer, and owned and operated the Econowash Laundromat & Cleaners from 1970 to 2000.
Brockson’s pride and joy were in his children and grandchildren, and he loved to attend their sporting events and family gatherings. He was happiest when he was with his family, enjoying a good conversation and a meal. In his free time, he loved going to the racetrack, playing basketball at the park and watching a favorite football team win on TV. He was an avid reader about science and health, and loved to share that knowledge with his family.
In addition to his parents, Brockson was preceded in death by a son, Michael Gordon Brockson; a brother, Frank Brockson; and a sister, Margaret Brockson Foster. He is survived by his two daughters, Donna Smith (and Mark) of Millville, Del., and Virginia Giebel (and Richard) of Herndon, Va.; a sister, Kathleen Brockson (Dowd) Clarke of Garnett Valley, Pa.; six grandchildren, Karlie Smith of Richmond, Va., Mark Dylan Smith of Millville, Del., Gigi Giebel of Herndon, Va., Matt Giebel (and Nicole) of Leesburg, Va., Tim (and Sharon) Giebel of Ashburn, Va., and Caitlin (and Mike) Giebel of Ashburn, Va.; and five great-grandchildren, Jacob Gamble, Jordan Gamble, Gianna Gamble, Lulu Giebel and Daisy Giebel.
A celebration of Brockson’s life, for family and friends, will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.