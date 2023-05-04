Edna “Lois” Hudson, 75, of Millsboro, Del., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born in Milford, Del., to the late Norman L. Rust and Edna Joseph Rust.
She worked at NCR, and later as a home health aid for Beebe Home Health Care, before retiring. She was a member of The Journey Church in Millsboro, Del. She enjoyed crochet and computer games. She was known to be a little ornery.
In addition to her parents, Hudson was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Rust, and two sisters, Josie Chisenhall and Joyce Lyons. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Phillip W. Hudson of Millsboro, Del.; a daughter, Joanne Oakes and her husband, Everett, also of Millsboro; two brothers, George Rust and his wife, Robin, of Centerville, Md., and Wayne Rust and his wife, Sue, of Harrington, Del. She also leaves behind a granddaughter, Susie Oakes (and Dylan Rose) of Georgetown, Del.; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Hudson. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She will be dearly missed.
A funeral service was planned for Saturday, April 29, 2023, at The Journey Church, 255 Wilson Hwy, Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Hudson’s memory to The Journey, P.O. Box 371, Millsboro, DE 19966, or Riverside Wesleyan Church, PO Box 164, Fishing Creek, MD 21634. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.