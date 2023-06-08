Edith May West, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at the age of 92. She was born in Gumboro, Del.
She spent many of her days as a waitress for Holiday House in Bethany Beach, Del., and as a homemaker. She was a lifetime member of the Millville (Del.) Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary.
West was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her mother, Lena Webb; and her sister, Ellen Elzey. She is survived by her son Craig and his wife, Trena; her grandchildren, Carissa and her husband Matias, and Hunter West (and Katie Foster); and her great-grandchildren Colby, Lucas and Tucker.
A graveside service will be held at St. George’s Methodist Church in Clarksville, Del., on Monday June 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. The family requested that donations are made to Delaware Hospice 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963, or Millville Fire Company Auxiliary, 35554 Atlantic Ave, Millville, DE 19967. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.