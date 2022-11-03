Edgar “Dale” Hudson, 90, of Millsboro, Del., died Oct. 26, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 30, 1931, in Millsboro, to the late John L. Hudson and Sally Elizabeth Short Hudson.
He was a graduate of Millsboro High School, in the Class of 1949. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1951 to 1955. He was employed by the State of Delaware and worked for the Department of Transportation from 1962 until retiring in 1991.
He enjoyed going to the horse races, especially Ocean Downs, as well as going to Millsboro McDonald’s and growing flowers. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Hudson in 1990, Preston L. Hudson in 2006, and a sister, Rebecca Hudson Prettyman, in 2013. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Grace Lynn Cooper and her husband, Paul. He is also survived by his grandson Paul G. Hill II and his wife, Jessica; and two great-grandsons, Cameron and Noah. He had numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for visitation and viewing. Burial will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. The Rev. Robert Hudson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hickory Hill Methodist Church, c/o of Roy Rogers, 28209 Walt Carmean Lane, Millsboro, DE 19966, or Coastal Cats, P.O. Box 45, Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.