Eddie Dan Mochiam, 20, of Frankford, Del., passed away suddenly at his home on Feb. 14, 2023. He was born on Dec. 12, 2002, in Berlin, Md., to his parents, Inthawa and Kheuavan Mochiam.
Mochiam had two older brothers, Mikie and Patrick, and the Mochiam brothers grew up in Frankford playing basketball, football and soccer in their back yard. They would share lots of laughs and pick on each other from time to time. No matter the time of day or place, the Mochiam brothers were always together. The “Three Musketeers” were thick as thieves, and the older two brothers knew that Eddie was the boss. He was a gentle old soul whose infectious smile would brighten the day of anyone he came across. He was a young man with few words but would always make everyone’s day a little better.
As a young child, Mochiam dreamt of one day being a professional soccer player because of his love and passion for the sport. The sport came naturally to him, because he was a phenomenal athlete. He loved playing soccer, whether it would be in his family’s back yard, River Soccer travel club or the varsity team at Indian River High School. As a freshman at Indian River High School, he started on the varsity team as center mid-fielder. He was an outstanding player with amazing dribbling and passing skills. He used his athletic skills to help Indian River High School win their third state championship in 2020-2021. He was a great team player, and was liked and respected by all his teammates and coaches.
Mochiam exceled academically and graduated from Indian River High School in 2021. After graduation, he decided to take a gap year to find his own path. His Aunt Latda encouraged him to come live in Baltimore. In Baltimore, he lived with her, his Uncle Troy, his grandmother Mounty and his two little cousins, Mika and Luna Rose. While living there he worked with his Uncle Kiet at The Blackwall Barn & Lodge as a busboy. Living in Baltimore, he was able to enjoy the city life, and he was open to experiencing new things with an open mind.
In May 2022, he decided to move back home to Frankford to become of the manager for Grab and Go Taco. He had been with Sam and Will at Grab and Go Taco since he was 16 years old. His parents instilled a strong work ethic and loyalty into all their three boys.
He will be remembered by his family as a great son, brother, nephew and cousin with such quick wit. He was always known as a crazy dancer, jokester, loveable personality, with a devotion to his family and work. He was up for any adventures to make memories with his friends and co-workers, whether it was going to Six Flags, jumping at Kilgore Falls, and flying to Dominican Republic or Florida.
Mochiam was preceded in death by his grandfather Khamla Philavanh in the U.S. in 2003, great-grandmother Sayavongsa, in Laos, in 2003, and great-grandmother Chanda Philavanh, in the U.S., in 2007. He is survived by his parents, Inthawa and Kheuavan Mochiam of Frankford, Del.; older brothers Patrick and Mikie Mochiam, also of Frankford; aunt Vadsana Inthilath (and Kommaly and Kimberly) of Selbyville, Del.; grandmother Mounty Philavanh, aunt Latda Philavanh (and Anthony Troy), uncle Kiet Philavanh (and Joanna), uncle Harry Philavanh (and Yrrah), all of Baltimore, Md.; uncle Ainoy Philavanh (and Susan) of Willards, Md.; cousins Kimberly, Lily, Mika, Luna Rose, Caleb, Sophia, Olivia, Maddie, Tyler, Brayden, Kayden and Kinsley; his grandparents Thongsa and Boua Bounthavy, along with aunts Khone and Vanida, uncle Nova and cousins Aling, Amuay, Dollar, Gaam, Emma, Anna and Lisa in Laos.
