Earl Wayne Hearn, 76, of Gumboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md. He was the son of the late Howard Hearn and Mabel Hearn of Laurel, Del.
Hearn attended Gumboro Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed drawing, stamp collecting, digging for old bottles and looking for arrowheads. He also liked going to antique and thrift stores.
In addition to his parents, Hearn was preceded in death by two brothers, Brooks and Allen. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Hearn of Gumboro; a son, Glenn Hearn of Gumboro; and a foster daughter, Tammy Loftus of Princess Anne, Md.; six grandchildren, Chad, Heather, Darren, Justin, Mikey and John; a brother, Arnold Hearn and his wife, Barbara, of Laurel; a sister, Juanita Cahall and her husband, Richard, of Laurel; a sister-in-law, Sue Stanley and her husband, Earl, of Gumboro; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of Hearn’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.