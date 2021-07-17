Earl M. Jones, Jr., 93, of Selbyville, Del., died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Delaware Veterans Home in Milford, Del. He was born in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Earl M. Jones Sr. and Margarete A. (Thom) Jones.
Jones served in the U.S. Army, part of the 11th Airborne Division with the occupation forces in Japan. He started working at the U.S. Department of State in 1948, in the mail/pouch room. He then became a diplomatic courier, diplomatic pouch expeditor and a traffic management specialist, and finally a supervisory fiscal specialist, including being chairman of the Committee on Exceptions to the Foreign Services Travel regulations with the Foreign Service, retiring in 1979. He and his wife, Priscilla, moved to Delaware in 1992.
He was past president and a life member of the Kensington (Md.) Vol. Fire Department; past commander, past quartermaster and life member of VFW Post 2562 in Wheaton, Md.; member of American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro; member of O.C. Elks Lodge 2645 in Ocean City, Md.; and a charter member of Moose Lodge 2542 in Roxana, Del.
Jones was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla A. Jones, in April 2020 and a brother, John W. Jones. He is survived by two daughters, Carroll J. Nichols (and Ted) of Salisbury, Md., and Linda Jones-Williams of Selbyville, Del.; two sons, Earl M. “Buddy” Jones III (and Susie) of Ocean City, Md., and Thomas E. Jones (and Cathy) of North Bethesda, Md.; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A chapel service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jones’ memory may be made to the charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.