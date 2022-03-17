Earl L. Simpler, 80, of Selbyville, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. He was born in Milford, Del., on March 5, 1942, son of the late Victor C. Simpler and Margaret (Maag) Simpler, and was raised in Selbyville.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He also graduated from the Capital Radio Electronics Institute in Washington, D.C. He had most recently been employed as a trolley driver for the Town of Bethany Beach, and he enjoyed attending the Selbyville Assembly of God Church.
Simpler is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia A. (McCabe) Simpler; a daughter, Earllaine Croarkin and her husband, Jack, of Rockville, Md.; three stepchildren, Wayne M. Jones and his wife, Dawn, of West Ocean City, Md., Steve M. Jones of Bradenton, Fla., and Ruth A. Bradford and her husband, Chuck, of Pittsville, Md.; eight grandchildren, Katie, Alden, Melissa, Matthew, Holland, Blake, Madison and Macy; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Gage.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del., where friends and family may gather after 11:45 a.m. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., The family requested no flowers; however, donations in Simpler’s name can be made to the Hope Lodge, 636 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21201, or the Selbyville Assembly of God Church, 36360 Pepper Road, Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.