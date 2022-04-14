Earl L. Saylor, 75, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Olney, Md., and Rockville, Md., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Orchard Hill Rehabilitation in Towson, Md. He was born in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 11, 1946, the fifth child of the late Charles “Buck” Saylor and the late Helen (Stark) Saylor.
Saylor was the only boy in the family to graduate high school. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He would tell colorful stories of his time in the Army with his pet monkey Charlie.
He was a master plumber, and owned and operated his own business, Rockville Plumbing & Heating, prior to his retirement to the beach in 2010. As the baby of five boys, he faced his fair share of obstacles in his childhood living in D.C., which formed his strong and prideful personality. He loved the simple things in life, being outdoors, meticulously maintaining his lawn and flower garden, or having the companionship of a friendly pet.
Saylor was a sports enthusiast — especially for the Washington Redskins. He shared his love of sports with his sons. He coached his son’s basketball teams, and he also coached several girls’ softball teams, leading to many championships, of which he was especially proud. He instilled a discipline of hard-work, dedication and a drive to succeed. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling, watching westerns and movies, eating out at his favorite restaurants and video poker. He will be remembered for his no-filter approach to life and his unique sense of humor.
He survived several heart attacks but suffered long-term consequences of vascular disease. He died peacefully in his sleep.
In addition to his parents, Saylor was preceded in death by his four brothers, Bobby Saylor, Milton Saylor, Charles Saylor and Paul Saylor. He is survived by his two sons, Brian Saylor and his wife, Martha, of Eldersburg, Md., and Kevin Saylor of Caldwell, Idaho; a granddaughter, Jessica Saylor of Eldersburg, Md.; and his companion of almost 16 years, Pam Young of Ocean View, Del.
A viewing was to be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd. Ocean View, Del., where the funeral service was to follow. Interment was to take place at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del.