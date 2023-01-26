Earl Clark Croswell, 79, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in April of 1943 to William and Margaret Croswell in Annapolis, Md.
After he graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md., in 1961, he joined the USMC. He was a very proud Marine. After serving in the USMC, he went on to own and operate several businesses on the shore. Most will know him from his time as a Chevrolet dealer in Snow Hill, Md., but he also spent time with the Delaware State Police as a K9 officer and even taught HVAC classes at DelTech.
Believing that anything was possible if you put your mind to it, he strove for success in everything that he did — especially if that involved racing. Having raced Jeeps and owned a stock car in his younger years, he decided to slow down a little in his 50s and race horses. In one year, he was the winningest owner, trainer and driver. He didn’t stick to just cars and horses — he was also a charter boat captain and a pilot. He did custom woodworking for friends, and if it snowed, you knew your driveway would be plowed.
Croswell was preceded in death by two brothers, William “Bill” Croswell and Pete Croswell; and a sister, Jean. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Linda; their son, Cody and his wife, Bernadette; his daughter, Dawn Hopkins and her husband, Johnny; his son, Shawn Croswell and his wife, Wendi. He was loved by many, including his grandchildren, Collin, Izaak, Justin and Caitlin (he was known as “Poppy”). And don’t forget his faithful dog, Mater.
Services are to be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Bay Shore Community Church in Gumboro, Del. Viewing begins at 10 a.m., with service at noon. Graveside services will then be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del., at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.