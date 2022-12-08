E. Wayne Lednum, 89, of Fenwick Island, Del., passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in the comfort of his home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on June 7, 1933, son of the late William E. Lednum Jr. and the late Alice (Fox) Lednum.
Lednum received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland. He and his wife, Bobbi, took a risk with three small children at home and in 1973 opened Creative Concepts in the York Beach Mall in South Bethany, before building in Clarksville, Del., in 2005. They also expanded their business to a second location, in Lewes, in the early 1980s.
He believed in his community and in people as a whole. He invested in people from all walks of life, and from those interactions he made lasting friendships. He loved the beach, music and entertaining at his home in Fenwick. He loved working in his furniture business and loved offering coffee to his customers. His eye for color and design, along with his passion for interior design, could be seen in every detail of Creative Concepts for the past 49 years.
Lednum was also a sailing enthusiast of log canoes in St. Michael’s, Md. He lived every day for the love of his life and best friend of more than 60 years, Bobbi. He provided for his family with a lasting legacy and gave generously back to his community.
In addition to his parents, Lednum was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bobbi Lednum in 2017; and a sister, Patricia Lednum. He is survived by his three sons, W.R. Craig Lednum and his companion, Cheryl Detwiler, of Selbyville, Del., Steve M. Lednum and his wife, Gail, also of Selbyville, and Scott W. Lednum and his companion, Dawn Dorman, of Fenwick Island. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Scott Chandler and his fiancée, Ashley Riley, of Selbyville, Justin Lednum of Selbyville, Cortney Thompson and her husband, Fred, of Ocean View, Del., and Cory Lednum of Selbyville; and five great-grandchildren, Jillian Chandler, Chloe Chandler, Hunter Chandler, Kayden Thompson and McKinley Thompson.
A visitation was to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Avenue, Ocean View, where a celebration of his life will begin at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton, Md. Since Lednum loved children and wanted to see them thrive, the family suggested memorial contributions in his name to Justin’s Beach House, by visiting www.justinjennings.org; Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, by visiting www.believeintomorrow.org; or Ball 4 All Foundation, P.O. Box 329, Dagsboro, DE 19939. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.