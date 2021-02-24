E. Wayne “J.R.” Cropper Jr., 59, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, after a short battle with ALS. He was born in Milford, Del., on Nov. 23, 1961, son of Elisha Wayne Cropper Sr. and Darleen (Mumford) Cropper.
He lived his entire life in the Dagsboro area and graduated from Indian River High School in the Class of 1979. He was the owner and operator of Gulls Way Campground and was also a hardworking farmer. His life revolved around working with his hands, whether farming, hunting or fishing. Cropper was also a member of Delaware Lodge 37 A.F. & A.M. in Dagsboro, Del.
Cropper was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Myrtle Mumford, and his paternal grandparents, Elisha and Lina Cropper. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Kimberly R. (McCabe) Cropper; his son, Keith Wayne Cropper of Dagsboro; a grandson, Kannon Cropper of Dagsboro; his parents, Elisha Wayne Cropper Sr. and Darleen M. Cropper; his brother, David Cropper and his wife, Marie, of Dagsboro; his faithful canine companion, Bella; his mother-in-law, Peggy Schaffer of Frankford, Del.; a sister-in-law, Teal (McCabe) Richards and her husband, Scott, of Ocean View, Del.; two brothers-in-law, John McCabe and his wife, Roxanne, of Texas, and Shane Schaffer and his wife, Shannon, of Dagsboro; and several nieces and nephews.
A walk-through viewing, funeral service and private Masonic service were to be held on Feb. 24, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, Frankford, Del. Entombment was to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at ww.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Delaware Lodge 37 A.F. & A.M.; P.O. Box 411; Dagsboro, DE 19939.