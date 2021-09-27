E. Wayne Argo, 73, of Bethany Beach, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family, in the comfort of his home. He was born in Dover, Del., on April 5, 1948, son of the late Lambert Earl Argo and Marguerite (Dixon) Argo.
Argo was a graduate of Dover High School, in the Class of 1966, and obtained his associate’s degree from the University of Delaware. He made his career with Southern States Cooperative, holding various positions within the company. After 34 years of service, he retired from work as director of Independent Markets. Following his retirement, he started his own lawncare business, Wayne Enterprises LLC, which served the Bethany/Ocean View area.
He enjoyed boating, reading and spending his winters in Florida. The most important thing was the love of his family, and he would faithfully be found attending all of his grandchildren’s school and sporting activities.
In addition to his parents, Argo was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Lea Argo and nephew, Lenny Legar. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandra (Timmons) Argo; three children, Patrick W. Argo and his wife, Jenna, of Millsboro, Del., Kenneth W. Argo and his wife, Leigh, of Millsboro, Del., and Susan Mutz and her husband, John, of Dagsboro, Del.; seven grandchildren, Grant Argo, Wyatt Argo, Arabella Oliva, Maxwell Oliva, Chase Mutz, Noah Mutz and Cale Argo; and a sister, Karen Sue Davis and her husband, Roger, of Felton, Del.
A celebration of Argo’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del., where friends and family may gather after 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Argo’s name to Tunnell Cancer Center, 18947 John J. Williams Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, St. Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church, 1000 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island, DE 19944 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.