E. Harry Lartz, 78, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of York, Pa., passed away, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Cadia Health Care Renaissance in Millsboro, Del. He was born July 6, 1942, in California and was the son of the late Edward Harry Lartz and Bernice (Bond) Lartz.
He graduated in 1960 from William Penn High School in York. He later studied at UCLA in California. He owned Abstract One Inc., as well as multiple other small businesses. He spent 30 years in real estate, both as an agent and a broker. He was a member of the Dutch Club, Vikings Club, Victory Club and several other social associations in the York area.
Lartz was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Edward Lartz Sr., and two sisters, Sharon Miller and Janice (Lartz) Urey. He is survived by his daughters, Zina Doll and Faith Duncan, both of Mount Wolf, Pa.; two grandchildren, Andrew E. Doll and Elizabeth Duncan; his sisters, Patricia Henningsen of Nevada and Kathy Pierson of Wyoming; and his nieces and nephews.
A visitation to share memories of Lartz will be held, Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf, Pa. Services and burial will be private. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA. 17112. To share memories of E. Harry Lartz, visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com.