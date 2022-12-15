E. Elizabeth “Bette” (Rich) Murphy, 93, of Milton, Del., passed away, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6, 2022, at Polaris nursing home in Milford, Del. She was born in Wildwood, N.J., on Saturday, July 9, 1929, daughter of the late Forrest M. Rich and Elizabeth (Mytinger) Rich.
Murphy graduated from Wildwood High School in 1947 and from Atlantic City Hospital Nursing Program in 1951. She worked as a nurse for Newcomb Hospital in Vineland, N.J., retiring after 33 years of service. She then moved to Lewes, Del., where she worked part-time at Beebe Medical Center.
She enjoyed many hobbies, including counted cross-stitching, gardening, cooking, baking cakes and cheering for the Phillies and Eagles. She also loved deep-sea fishing and, in 1954, her sister set her up on a fishing charter blind date at 5 Fathom Bank in New Jersey. That courtship turned into a 54-year marriage with the love of her life.
Murphy was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Murphy was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard C. “Mickey” Murphy, in 2010. She is survived by her son, Kevin Murphy and his wife, Dawn, of Camden, Maine; her daughter Paula Moyer and her husband, Bob, of Cambridge, Md.; her daughter Meg Wildt and her husband, Chris, of Hammonton, N.J.; four grandchildren, Forrest, Erin, Connor, and Murphy; and six great-grandchildren, Ebin, Ryleigh, Ronan, Willem, Forrest and Owen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Dr, Lewes, Del., where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Murphy’s memory to Vitas Hospice, 1016 N. Walnut St., Milford, DE 19963. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Murphy’s Life Memorial Webpage and her virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.