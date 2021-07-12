Dylon Henry Ross Phillips, 30, of Millsboro, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was born on Jan. 17, 1991, in Lewes, Del., to the late Thomas Bradley Phillips Sr. and to Crystal Kay Foskey Price, who survives him.
He was employed by Ken-dos R.V. Repairs as a service technician. He loved music of all kinds and wrote songs as well. He enjoyed skateboarding, clowning around, making people laugh and having fun. He was a devoted family man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his father, Phillips was also preceded in death by a sister, Kasey R. Price, and two uncles, Craig Foskey and Ricky Foskey. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Crystal K. Price and Burleigh Price of Horntown, Va.; his companion and love of his life, Christina Elliott of Millsboro, Del.; five children, Trinity Violet Phillips, Memorie Castelle Amelia Phillips, David Fincham, Ayden Elliott and Sage Elliott. He also leaves behind five brothers, Thomas Bradley Phillips II of Horntown, Va., Cody Douglas Phillips (and Mark Reimann) of Berlin, Md.; Jequan Davis, Dionne Thomas and Anthony Hopkins; as well as two godsisters, Kayla Franklin and Harley Shockley. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends.
A viewing was to be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to his daughters, c/o Crystal Price, PO Box 102, Horntown, VA 23395. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.