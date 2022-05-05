Dylan Michael Hatfield, 18, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Nemours Children’s Hospital. He was born in Lewes, Del., on Sept. 26, 2003, to Jeffrey Hatfield and Lisa K. Noss Hatfield, who survives him.
He attended Bayshore Community Church in Gumboro, Del., and Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown, Del. He enjoyed being around people, and although he was nonverbal, he was known for his bright smile and speaking with his eyes. He enjoyed people, horseback riding, swimming, traveling, and attending church and school. He absolutely loved riding in the car, no matter where he was going.
Hatfield was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James M. Noss; uncle Michael Noss and uncle Bryan Morton. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kaylin Hatfield, and his brother, Ryan Hatfield, both of Millsboro; maternal grandmother, Karen Noss of Farmington, Minn.: paternal grandparents Harold and Carolyn Hatfield of Millsboro; an uncle Paul Noss (and Jean) of Farmington, Minn., and an aunt, Carrie Sharp (and Brian) of Palmyra, Va. He is also survived by five cousins, Casie, Brynna, Ian, Mikaela and Owen. He also leaves behind his guard dog, Peanut, who was his protector and companion, as well as many other friends and extended family members whose lives and hearts he touched.
A celebration of Hatfield’s life was to be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Bayshore Community Church, 36759 Millsboro Hwy, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Hatfield’s memory to Freedom in Motion, 20059 Shingle Point Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947, which offers therapeutic horseback riding for those with special needs. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.