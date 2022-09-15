Duane C. Lynch, 87, passed away suddenly in her car on Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by the grace of God and her good friend Doris Dorazio. Born on Nov. 26, 1934, in Dagsboro, Del., she was the daughter of Herbert and Myrtha Calhoun.
She was a very faithful and loyal servant to her God and her family. She loved to travel, play the piano, attend church, cook (in her younger years) and be in the presence of her family. She loved and appreciated good food and loved to share the stories of her enjoyment, especially regarding her good friend Maria’s preparations at Café on 26.
Together with her first husband, Van Murray Browne, she started Tuckahoe Acres Campground in 1966 on her father’s farm. Van lost his life to cancer on June 20, 1966, and she persevered with the help of her parents and Sydney and Agnes Hurley to keep it going. Her faith and strong will have been a backbone in its successful survival of 56 years.
She remarried in 1968, to Howard Lynch Jr., and they operated the business until Howard’s death on Jan. 23, 2010. For all 56 years, she has made sure there was a church service in the summer months, as she coordinated local churches and singers to participate at Tuckahoe.
She graduated from JMC High School and went on to gain a music degree at Penn Hall in Pennsylvania. For years, she taught piano lessons out of her home and played the piano in her church. She quietly and without fanfare participated in her community through the Delaware Community Foundation. She was a very loyal member of the Dagsboro Gospel Fellowship (now Crossroad Community Church).
Lynch is survived by her son Mark Browne (and Pamela) and their two children, Van and Lisa; great-grandchildren Adison, Abott, Ashton and Ayven and Shawn Mize; great-grandchildren Sydney and Luke; daughter, Elyce Dodd (and Jess); son Howard Lynch III (and Jovita); and grandchildren Josue, Brianna and Luciana.
A viewing was to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del. A funeral service was to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the funeral home. The Rev. Jim Apgar, pastor of Crossroad Community Church–Dagsboro Campus was to officiate the service. Interment was to follow at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Lynch’s name to Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown, DE 19947, or Howard T. Ennis School, 20346 Ennis Road, Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.