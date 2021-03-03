Dr. William Allen Peterson, 98, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. in his residence at The Moorings, Lewes, Del.
Peterson was born in Rochester, Minn., on Dec. 10, 1922. He had a long and distinguished career as a periodontist in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1942, when he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army while in dental school. Peterson was commissioned as a LTJG in the Navy upon graduation and was either on active duty or active reserve until he retired in September 1983.
Peterson was a senior leader with the Boy Scouts for many years and was a member of Rotary International for 45 years. He was an active member of his church community at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes and at his residential community at The Moorings.
While serving as the dental officer at the U.S. Naval Academy, he and his wife served as advisors to many midshipmen, but especially Scott Provo from Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and Philip Cullon of Washington, D.C.
Peterson is survived by his sons, Charles Peterson of Bethany Beach, Del., and Blaine Peterson of Washougal, Wash., as well as his three grandchildren, Leslie Hartzell of Ocean City, N.J., and Kirstin and William Peterson of Washougal.
Private services will take place at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Those wishing to watch a YouTube livestream of the service can visit the church’s website at stpeterslewes.org on Saturday, March 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. (click the YouTube link to be directed to the service link). Arrangements were by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.