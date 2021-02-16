Dr. Thomas Kenneth “Tom” Baker, 87, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his residence in South Bethany Beach, Del., surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 4, 1933, in Sudlersville, Md., son of the late Kenneth W. Baker and Sara (Huffington) Baker.
Baker attended Bridgeville (Del.) High School, where he played football, and was an Eagle Scout. He also attended Bullis Prep and the University of Delaware, where he wrestled and was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Dental School in 1959. Baker was a captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps, a Mason and a member of Kiwanis. He had a dental practice in his hometown of Bridgeville for more than 40 years.
Baker and his wife built a beach home in South Bethany in 1968, where they later retired and spent many wonderful years graciously welcoming friends and family to a home filled with laughter, fun and sand.
He was a true American patriot with a deep Christian faith. He was a member of Union United Methodist Church in Bridgeville, singing in the choir. He was a lifelong athlete who enjoyed jogging before it was popular, swimming in the ocean and walking on the beach. He had a wonderful quick wit with a sense of humor that was not necessarily proper but always funny.
Baker will be deeply missed by many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kaye Baker Norwood and her husband, Tom, and his brother-in-law, Richard Lewis and his wife, Kay. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sally Ann Lewis Baker; his daughter, Cheryle Baker Dusinberre and her husband, Dean; his son, Kenneth Baker and his wife, Ann; his grandchildren, Sarah Brennan and her husband, Matt, Brittany Baker and her husband, Ryan, Cassidy Baker and Jake Dusinberre.
Services were to be announced at a later date. Arrangements were by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice Center; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963 or the charity of the giver’s choice.