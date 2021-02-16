Dr. Richard K. “Dick” Johnson, 88, of Fenwick Island, Del., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. He was born Oct. 27, 1932, in Seymour, Ind., to John “Jack” Johnson and Velma (Jackson) Johnson.
Prior to his retirement in 2007, he was the senior researcher on sensory disability with the National Institute on Disability & Rehabilitation Research (NIDRR) in Washington, D.C.
He lived to the fullest by way of life’s simplest pleasures, be it sailing his boat with family and friends, summer days soaking in the sun with a satisfying book and cigar, or cooking his infamous corned beef and cabbage. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in deep and positive ways, though his quick wit, smile and meaningful expressions.
Johnson was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dr. Judith S. Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Lori Johnson of West Fenwick, Del.; a son, Jack Johnson of Arnold, Md.; three grandchildren; and a sister, Suzi Giittinger of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.
The family expressed sincere thanks for the extraordinary care given by Guilding Hands Assisted Living and Coastal Hospice.
All services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice; P.O. Box 1733; Salisbury, MD 21802.