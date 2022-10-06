Dr. Pablo Ortiz Velasco Jr., 90, dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022, at his home in North East, Md. He spent his last day surrounded by his loving family, doing things his way until the very end. He will be forever in their hearts and missed very much every day. He was born to Pablo and Mary Velasco on May 21, 1932, on the island of Panay in the Philippines.
Velasco graduated from the University of San Agustin, Iloilo City, Philippines, and then attended medical school at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. He always knew that he wanted to be a doctor, and it was his dream to come to the United States to practice medicine.
He started his 30-plus-year medical career in Wilmington, Del., working as a house physician and emergency room doctor, and then opened a private practice in Odessa, Del. He enjoyed taking care of people and being a rural doctor. He was always on call. It was not uncommon for him to have patients show up at the house, and he would stitch them up on the kitchen table.
Velasco was not afraid of hard work. In addition to his private practice, he worked nights at the Newark Emergency Center in Newark, Del.; was the factory physician for Hercules Inc. in Wilmington, Del.; and was the school doctor for St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, Del.
He was blessed with a large and loving family. He was married to Dr. Vilma F. Tadalan for 36 years, and together they enjoyed traveling, dancing and hosting family reunions. They shared their time between their residence in North East, Md., and Henderson, Nev. He enjoyed golf, ballroom dancing and spending time with his loved ones. He was very proud of his family and offered countless hours of advice. His children and grandchildren’s success was his greatest happiness.
In addition to his parents, Velasco was preceded in death by his brother Felipe Velasco. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Vilma Tadalan-Velasco of North East, Md..; his children, Lisa Velasco and her husband, Robert Halminski, of Selbyville, Del., Lori Yanez and her husband, Nelson, of Glen Mills, Pa., and Tina Velasco Greer and her husband, Fred, of Bear, Del.; his stepchildren, whom he considered his own, Lee Tadalan and Liddy Haines of Ridley, Pa., Teresa Cosca and her husband, Rick, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Joe Tadalan and his wife, Megan of North East, Md.; his grandchildren, Jessica Yanez, Amanda Yanez, Madison Tadalan, Alex Tadalan, Krischan Cosca, Ian Tadalan and Jackson Tadalan; and siblings Ramona Reyes, Jose Velasco and Manuel Velasco, all from Ontario, Calif., Carmen Gepilano, Manduriao, Philippines, and Maria Elena Rueda, Manila, Philippines.
Relatives and friends are being invited to attend a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, Md., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.