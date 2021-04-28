Douglas William “Doug” Bukowski, 70, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del. He was born in Baltimore on July 25, 1950, son of the late William Joseph Bukowski and the late Theresa Phyllis (Zajaczkowski) Bukowski.
Bukowski proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, Bukowski was preceded in death by a sister, Claire Romine. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Margaret Bridget Nolan; a son, Gregory Douglas Bukowski and his wife, Jaclyn Lea; three grandchildren, Kaylin Raine Bukowski, Ethan William Bukowski and Grayson Douglas Bukowski; three sisters, Pam Spittel and her husband, Lester, Marian Yuhas and her husband, Michael, and Jeanne Crockett and her husband, Gary; a brother-in-law, William Romine; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services and burial were to be held privately.