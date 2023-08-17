Douglas Sanford “Doug” Ellis, 69, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Branchburg, N.J., passed away at home, with his family by his side, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. He was born in Wilmington, Del., on March 18, 1954, to the late Naomi Jeane Sanford Ellis and to Joseph “Dot” Hudson Ellis, who survives him.
He graduated from the University of Delaware, where he pitched for the baseball team and later received his master’s degree in finance from Farleigh Dickinson University. He was the former president of both the northeastern division of All American Containers, and Paradigm Packaging prior to that. He was a formidable presence in the rigid-packaging industry who garnered tremendous respect from an extensive group of friends, colleagues and clients.
Ellis was an avid golf enthusiast and played some of the top 100 golf courses in the country, including Pine Valley and Augusta National. A devoted New York Yankees fan, he became a dear friend to Old Timer Whitey Ford.
He was the consummate storyteller, with a gift of making those in his presence laugh and feel loved. His generosity and willingness to encourage and support everyone around him was unmatched. Words can’t describe the magnitude of the positive impact he had on so many lives. He was “larger than life” and will be sorely missed by so many.
In addition to his father, Ellis is survived by his devoted wife, Cathleen Peters of Alexandria, Va; daughter Jennifer Reppe (and Kameron) of Harrisburg, Va.; son Kevin Ellis of Portland, Ore.; stepdaughter Hannah Shiblaq of Alexandria, Va.; and sister Dori Kennedy (and John) of Wilmington, Del. He also leaves behind two nephews, B.J. Wallace (and Anna) and Justin Wallace; niece Kristi Bahgat (and Sherif); and two great-nieces and two great-nephews, all of Wilmington, Del. He is also survived by extended family members and an astonishing number of dear friends.
The family is planning a celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. An announcement will be sent in the coming weeks with further details. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a donation to the American Heart Association in Ellis’ honor. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.