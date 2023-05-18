Douglas Allen “Doug” Joseph, 76, of Concord Township, Ohio, passed away on May 8, 2023. He was born in Lewes, Del., on Dec. 31, 1946, to Albert and Beatrice Joseph. He moved to Ohio when he was 11.
Joseph graduated in 1964 from North High School and went on to graduate from Cleveland State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. After returning from the military, he met his wife of 46 years, Rosalie. They welcomed two children, Amy and Douglas Joseph Jr.
He had a lifelong love of cars and racing, especially visiting the NASCAR races in Dover. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, working on puzzles and tinkering in his garage. He was known for his sense of humor and loved to joke with everyone. He held multiple engineering patents, and he loved to travel, visiting all 50 states with his family.
Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Albert and Beatrice; as well as his cherished wife, Rosalie. He is survived by his children, Amy (and Christopher) Vallos, and Douglas Joseph Jr. (and Jen).
He was proud to be from Delaware and will now be welcomed back “Down Home.”
A visitation was to be held at Melson’s Funeral Services in Millsboro, Del., on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with the funeral service to be held graveside at Bethel Methodist Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.