Dorothy Warren Hudson, 88, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was born June 23, 1932, daughter of the late Victor Hugh Warren and Dorothy Lucas Warren.
She grew up in Frederica, Del., and was a member of Frederica Trinity United Methodist Church. Hudson earned her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from the University of Delaware. She was a member of Kappa Delta Phi, honorary education society. She also studied at Boston University.
Following graduation from Frederica Elementary School and Caesar Rodney High School, she become a faculty member at Caesar Rodney. Later, she taught in the Alfred I. duPont School District; Delaware Technical & Community College in Georgetown; and Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury, Md. She also taught classes at the Southern Delaware Academy of Lifelong Learning and for Elderhostel, University of Delaware.
Hudson authored the publication “The History of Millsboro, Delaware,” and a series of English workbooks for adult learners. She was a contributor to the college textbook “Writing Skills for Technical Students.” She was also published in the DSEA Journal, Grade Teacher and other journals and newspapers.
Hudson was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. William H. Hudson, on Sept. 19, 2001. Her ministry of music began as organist at Frederica Trinity United Methodist Church, and continued through Rev. Hudson’s pastorates and until her death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, George V. Warren. She is survived by family of her heart, Kenneth and Jane Bethard of Camden, Del., and two nieces, Rebecca Gayle Warren Thomson and Anne Elizabeth Warren.
A memorial service was to be held April 28, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, Millsboro, Del. Interment will be held privately, at Barratt’s Cemetery. It is requested that flowers be omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melson Funeral Services. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.