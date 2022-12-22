Dorothy “Sandie” Davis Fulton, 80, went home to her Lord and Savior on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was the eldest daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Davis of Baltimore, Md., and wife of the late Thomas Fulton.
Fulton graduated from the Sibley Memorial Nursing Program in 1962 and obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Maryland in 1974. She had a fulfilling nursing career of more than 50 years in both the public sector as a public health nurse and with private nurse staffing companies. She took great joy in caring for others and helping develop training programs for less-tenured nurses and great pride in having oversight of the DAISY program to recognize nurses who demonstrated extraordinary compassion and care to their patients.
She was an accomplished pianist and could be found most evenings lulling her children to sleep playing beautiful music. As an active member of several Methodist churches throughout her lifetime, she always participated in the choir and loved being a part of the handbell groups. She was a member of St. Matthews By the Sea in Fenwick, Del., at the time of her death.
Family was very important to Fulton, and she loved talking about them and showing off the pictures of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When verbal communication was a struggle due to the effects of Parkinson’s, she loved seeing pictures the family shared on her “GrandPad” as her face lit up with joy.
In addition to her parents and husband, Fulton was proceeded in death by her sister, Joline Wilson; and niece, Rani Canosa. She is survived by her children, Jackie Burdette White (and Perry) of Shohola, Pa.; Cathy Burdette Wade (and Robert) of Fairfax, Va.; Sandra Schmidt (and Derrek) of Navarre, Fla.; Deborah Fulton of Roxana, Del.; and Bruce Fulton, Jacksonville, Fla.; her sister, Roslyn Canosa (and Robert) of Glen Arm, Md.; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Wilson of Graham, N.C.; her 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Funeral services will begin at noon. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Fulton at the Michael J. Fox Foundation, at https://give.michaeljfox.org/give/451352.