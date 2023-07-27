Dorothy Marie Yinger, 74 of Lewes, Del., and formerly of Severna Park, Md., passed away in her home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born Aug. 26, 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Walter Rakowski and the late Mary Callahan.
After retiring to Delaware, Yinger enjoyed reading, going to the beach, walking along the boardwalk, shopping when friends and family came to visit, and watching her hummingbirds. Much to the chagrin of her family, she was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
The family expressed their gratitude to the staff of Tunnell Cancer Center.
In addition to her parents, Yinger was preceded in death by her sister Sabina Hawley. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lawrence Yinger Sr.; two children, Christina Yinger and Lawrence Yinger Jr. and his fiancée, Michele Ayers; her sisters Natalie Lewis and Cindy Cabral; and a granddaughter, Destinee Robinson.
A celebration of Yinger’s life will be held 3 p.m. on Monday, July 31, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Service, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may visit after 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Yinger’s name can be made to the Brandywine SPCA by visiting www.bvspca.org, or to plant trees in memory of Yinger, by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.