Dorothy Marie ‘Mama Dottie’ Conway, 91, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at home, with her family by her side. She was born on May 16, 1931, in Bronx, N.Y., to the late William Hayes and Zenobia Weston Hayes.
She was a cosmetologist, owning her own business, Dottie’s III Generations from 1987 to 1995. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Dagsboro, Del. She was a zealous woman known for sharing the Bible’s promises with all who would listen. A generous and loving person who made everyone feel special, she was a lady of many talents, which included cooking, entertaining friends and family, and crocheting, as well as doing hair and putting on fashion shows. She will be remembered for her kind, loving and generous heart. She inspired many to pursue their dreams and always stayed positive, no matter what she faced. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Conway was preceded in death by a son, Erick Lamont, in 1985, and her husband, Herbert Nathaniel Conway Sr., in 1997. She is survived by six children, Francine Hart of Manchester, N.J., Frank Farrow (and Juanita) of Marlton, N.J., Herbert Nathaniel Conway Jr. (and Cindy) of Toms River, N.J., Mark Antonio Conway of Milton, Del., Ericka Handy (and Christopher Maurice Handy Sr.) of Millsboro, Del., and David Quintin Conway Sr. (and Rasa) of Ellendale, Del. She is also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 32723 Swamp Rd, Dagsboro, Del. Those interested in streaming the service can text a request for the link to (302) 462-5839. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to: JW.ORG. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.