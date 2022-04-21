Dorothy M. “Dot” Blair, 76, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at home. She was born in Baltimore, Md., and daughter of the late Lawrence E. Lynch and Elizabeth E. (O’Connor) Lynch.
Blair was in the first graduating class of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in the Bayview section of Baltimore City, and was in the second graduating class of Our Lady of Pompei High School in the Highlandtown section of Baltimore City.
Upon graduation from high school, she worked as an administrative assistant in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Maryland. She also worked at T. Rowe Price Associates, Ellicott Dredge Company and the Institute of Notre Dame High School, and retired from the position of administrative assistant for the School Sisters of Notre Dame Mother House (Villa Assumpta). She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del.
Blair was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Mark Blair of Laurel, Md. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, F. Michael Blair of Frankford; a daughter, Christina B. Wallisch (and Mark), also of Frankford; and a grandchild, Blake Wallisch. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Peggy McElwain (and Allen) of Norrisville, Md., and Michele Blair of Laurel, Md.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in Blair’s memory may be made to the charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.