Dorothy Lorraine Rogers, 80, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at home, in the loving arms of her husband, Richard, after 62 years of marriage, on June 28, 2020. She was born on Dec. 6, 1939, in Lewes, Del., to the late Thomas Pritchett and Helen Thomas Pritchett.
She was a devoted wife, and family meant everything to her. Rogers had a passion and gift for decorating their home. She enjoyed browsing antique shops and especially loved old lamps.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her son, Ricky Rogers, and his wife, Lisa, of Gumboro, Del.; her daughters, Rita Rogers and her husband, Mitch, of Gumboro, and Tammy Hansen and her husband, Bill, of Georgetown, Del.; five grandsons, Richard Allan Rogers and his wife, Jamey, Lance Rogers, Taylor Rogers, Brent Hanson and Blaine Hansen; a great-granddaughter, Braelynn Rogers; and a sister, Lorraine Hare and her husband, David, of Laurel, Del.
A funeral service and celebration of life were to be held July 6, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., with the Rev. Thom Slaughter officiating. Interment was to be held privately, with only the immediate family in attendance. Flowers were welcomed, as are memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association; P.O. Box 15829; Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.