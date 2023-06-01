Dorothy Lee “Dotty Lee” Cooper, 81, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Cape Charles, Va., on Dec. 20, 1941, to the late Christopher C. Spady and Dorothy M. (Smullen) Spady.
She was married to James E. Cooper Jr. for 62 years, and they raised their family in Dagsboro. She loved to host cookouts with her family and friends over the years and loved spending time at her pool. She also enjoyed crabbing, clamming, going to the beach with friends and family, and preparing fried chicken for everyone.
She will be remembered as a very loving person that loved each and every one — even some of the neighbors’ sons she would classify as her own.
In addition to her parents, Cooper was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Johnson, and a granddaughter, Chelsea. She is survived by her husband, James; three children, Janet Fisher, Jimmy Cooper and Sandy Bender; 12 grandchildren, Melanie, Jason, Ashley, Sean, Casey, Noah, Kalie, Jimmy, Megan, Katie, Charlie and Emmalee; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Cooper’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.