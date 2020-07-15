Dorothy Lavonne “Dot” (Keltner) Rorabaugh, 86, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 11, 2020.
Early in life, she was a hostess for the USO, where she met her husband, Arthur Rorabaugh, a member of the U.S. Air Force. They were married 63 wonderful years and raised two great children. As her children grew, she was involved in all of their activities. She especially loved her role as a Cub Scout den mother and Camp Fire Girl leader. She had a long career as a switchboard operator for several companies.
Rorabaugh was an amazing woman who spent a busy life raising her children and working full-time. Her husband and children loved to camp and enjoyed their time in Chincoteague, Va., near the water. She had a very loving and generous heart, making friends with everyone she met.
The couple moved to Selbyville, Del., upon their retirement, and Rorabaugh spent much of her time involved with her community and friends as a member of the Selbyville Community Club. The Rorabaughs loved to travel throughout their life, camping and exploring the country with their children. After retirement, they continued to travel and took along their granddaughter on several trips.
Rorabaugh was preceded in death by her sisters Roberta Eastmead, Eileen Knight and Louise Blackford. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Arthur “Art” Rorabaugh; children, Dale, and Debbie and her spouse, Robin; granddaughter, Brandi and her spouse, Michael; and two great-grandsons, Nicholas and Zachary, all of whom she loved very dearly; and her sister Doris Davison of Missouri.
Visitation was scheduled for July 17, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, Selbyville, Del. She will be laid to rest in a small, private interment ceremony at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association; P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 (or www.heart.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.