Dorothy Lee Campbell Collins, 94, of Gumboro, Del., passed peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at home, with family by her side. She was born in Pittsville, Md., on Dec. 24, 1927, to the late James and Louise Campbell.
Collins was a lifetime member of Gumboro United Methodist Church and the Gumboro Ladies Auxiliary. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and wit, as well as her caring and generous heart, along with her good cooking.
In addition to her parents, Collins was preceded in death by her husband, Carmel Collins; son Allan Collins; daughter-in-law Elizabeth Collins; son-in-law Richard Morris; and great-grandson Beau Morris. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Virginia Condon and Christine Bare. She is survived by daughter Joyce Morris of Laurel, Del.; and sons Leroy Collins, Sherman Collins (and Ruth) and Richard Collins (and Brenda); daughter-in-law Brenda Collins; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Millsboro Cemetery, East State Street, Millsboro, Del. A celebration of Collins’ life will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Gumboro Fire Hall, 37030 Millsboro Highway, Millsboro. Donations can be made in Collins’ memory to the Gumboro Methodist Church c/o Edith Rickards, 34922 Pear Tree Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, or the Gumboro Fire Company Auxiliary, 37030 Millsboro Hwy, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.