Dorothy H. “Dot” Cannon, 97, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home. She was born in Millsboro on June 25, 1923, to the late Levi Harmon and Sarah Cannon Harmon.
She worked at Stockley Center as a certified nursing assistant for approximately 19 years. She enjoyed singing, reading and watching TV — especially the soap operas. She had a great sense of humor and liked to speak her mind. She will be deeply missed by all who know her.
In addition to her parents, Cannon was preceded in death by her husband, William Cannon, in 1976, as well as a sister, Mabel Harmon, and a brother, Alton Harmon. She is survived by her special caretakers, George W. Thompson of Millsboro and Tambara Stewart of Georgetown, Del., as well as extended family members and friends.
The family expressed their heartfelt thanks to Vitas Hospice for their excellent care of Mrs. Dot.
A viewing was to be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. A graveside service was to follow at St. John 2nd Baptist Church Cemetery, Mt. Joy Rd, Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.