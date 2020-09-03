Dorothy (Ferrera) Giangeruso, 86, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at home on Sunday Aug. 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 22, 1933.
Giangeruso worked as a waitress at The Fountain in Belleville, N.J., and later went on to work for Hoffman-Laroche Pharmaceuticals and Newton Hospital. She and her husband, Charles, relocated to Ocean City, Md., and later settled in Long Neck, Del.
She enjoyed working various part-time jobs in her retirement and was extremely active as a member of the Korean War Veterans Association in Millsboro, serving on the auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, spending time with family, clamming, crabbing, watching the New York giants and Yankees, making various crafts, playing cards and sitting on her deck watching the birds.
Giangeruso was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Maureen McMickle; parents, Gabriel and Mae Ferrera; a brother, Gabriel; and a sister, Celeste. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Charles; daughters Kim Ivanov and her husband, Albert, and Connie Wallace and her husband, Greg; stepchildren, Charles Giangeruso, Robert Giangeruso and his wife, Tina, and Deborah Thomson and her husband, Dennis, all of New Jersey; beloved sisters-in-law, Tina Firtek of Tennessee and Francis Sara of Florida; her loving grandchildren, Morgan, Wyatt, Gabriel, Daniel, Michael, Charles, Breanna, Shaun, Kelly, Jennifer, Bobby, Gionna and Jeanette; and many loving nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
