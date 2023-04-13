Dorothy “Dottie” (Salafia) Buccheri Holmes, 82, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was born on May 9, 1940, to the late Salvatore Salafia and Concetta Rose (Castagna) Salafia in Baltimore, Md.
In 1961, she married William James Holmes Sr. and went on to have five children.
Surviving her are her children William James Holmes Jr. (husband of Robin), Joseph (husband of Julie), Mark (husband of Raquel), Lisa (wife of Daniel Gray) and Mary Beth (wife of Michael O’Neill). She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, Morgan, Michael, Miranda Holmes, Melissa Rye and Steven Jaron; Jeremy Levee, Breanna and Graham Dye, Aliza Holmes and her fiancé, Leonard DeFino, and Marissa Holmes; Samuel Holmes and Friane Mitch Concepcion; Nikolaos, Natalie, Dominic and Alexander Gray; Ryan and Madison O’Neill; and four great-grandchildren, Asher Dye, Raven Jaron, McKinley Rye, Melbourne Rye. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Corona, of York, Pa. Holmes lived for her family and only wanted her children to remain close. That was her only wish.
A visitation was planned for Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE, 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.