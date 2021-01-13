Dorothy “Dot” Riddle Hudson, 79, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 10, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Virginia and David Riddle of Gumboro, Del.
She managed Rust Jewelers in Georgetown, Del., for several years and had a love for horse racing, cards, slots and her family.
Hudson was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Vincent Hudson, in 1996, and by five siblings. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Valarie Hudson Betton and her husband, George, and Beth Hudson VanSciver and her husband, Dan; her granddaughters, Courtney Betton Mayer and her husband, Ryan, Linley Betton Booth and her husband, Spencer, and Morgan VanSciver and Mackenzie VanSciver; five great-grandchildren, Chase and Coby Mayer, and Pippa, Rory and Margot Booth; and seven siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice Center; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. The family requests everyone’s understanding of a private service due to COVID-19. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.