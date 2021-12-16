Dorothy “Dot” Marshall, 95, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Dec. 7, 2021. She was born on Dec. 3, 1926, to John and Alice Gannon, in New Bedford, Mass.
She enjoyed playing golf, bowling, bingo, playing cards and visiting the slots, as well as spending time with her family. She believed in living every day to the fullest.
In addition to her parents, Marshall was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Channing K. Marshall; and a sister, Laura G. Poulton. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Joines and her husband, Lee, and Janet Perone and her husband, John; and a sister, Florence Curry. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jonathon Joines and his fiancée, Wendy; Shannon Joines; Rachel Barbagello and her husband, Greg; John Perone Jr. and his fiancée, Bri; Channing Perone and his wife, Allie; and Allison Ovens and her husband, Mike. Her great-grandchildren are Jayce, Bella, Sofia, Ethan, Brynlee and John Jackson. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members, and many good friends.
A graveside service was to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at noon in the Millsboro Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall officiating. Floral tributes are welcome. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.