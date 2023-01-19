Dorothy B. “Dot” Godfrey, 97, of Bishopville, Md., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Born in Salisbury, Md., she was the daughter of the late George W. Taylor and Erma B. Shockley Taylor.
She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Bishopville and the Worcester County (Md.) Farm Bureau.
Godfrey was preceded in death by her husband, Everett B. Godfrey Jr.; a son, Jeffrey E. Godfrey Sr.; a nephew, Everett H. Godfrey; and two brothers, Billy Taylor and Gerald Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa A. Nugent and her husband, Todd, of Bishopville; a niece who was like a daughter to her, Tammy D. Kane and her husband, Bobby, of Ocean Pines, Md.; a sister, Lois Perdue of Salisbury; a brother-in-law, Donald W. Godfrey and his wife, Patricia, of Delmar; a sister-in-law, Alberta C. Godfrey of Pocomoke City, Md.; her grandchildren, Jeffrey E. Godfrey Jr. and his wife, Carrie, Rita S. Godfrey, Chelsea R. West, Mason E. Kane, Aiden R. Kane and Noah R. Kane; six great-grandchildren, Austin, Emily, Wyatt and Aliza Godfrey, and Ruby and Remy Windsor; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Burial was to be in Zion Church Cemetery in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in Godfrey’s memory may be made to Zion Church Cemetery, c/o Naomi Johnson, 35141 Johnson Store Road, Selbyville, DE 19975 or Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, MD 21813. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.