Dorothy Ann Williston, 88, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Columbia, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home. She was born in Worcester, Mass., on Jan. 2, 1933, daughter of the late Wilbur Linehan and Lucena (Cram) Linehan.
Williston enjoyed playing Hand & Foot weekly with the girls in her neighborhood at Warwick Park, and painting. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, and playing golf; but most of all, she loved being with her family. She loved to laugh and will be remembered as a great mom.
In addition to her parents, Williston was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Robert Williston; a son, Daniel Robert Williston; and four siblings, Barbara Beatson, Robert Linehan, Paul Linehan and Richard Linehan. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Coyle and her husband, Ronald; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Marie Williston; five grandchildren, Jennifer Hart and her husband, Scott, Christopher Coyle and his wife, Shelle, Eric Williston and his wife, Diane, Carrie Warren and her husband, Stuart, and Sarah Williston and her fiancé, Eric Cooper; nine great-grandchildren, Liam Scott Hart, Lucina Joy Hart, Lincoln Douglas Hart, Layla Blu Hart, Wyatt Daniel Williston, Avery Elizabeth Williston, Holly Dorothy Warren, Kalionna June Coyle and Ryland Grady Coyle; and a brother, William Linehan.
A celebration of Williston’s life was to be held at on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Williston’s name to the American Heart Association, at www.heart.org, or the American Cancer Society, at www.cancer.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.