Dorothy “Ann” Lynch, 87, of Roxana, Del., passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at John B. Parsons Assisted Living Community in Salisbury, Md. She was born April 29, 1933, in Frankford, Del., daughter of the late Elmer Quillen and the late Lettie (Campbell) Quillen, and was raised in Dagsboro, Del.
Lynch was a graduate of John M. Clayton High School, in the Class of 1951. She worked as a secretary with the Poultry Exchange in Selbyville, Del., and also Cargill poultry in Frankford. She was an avid reader, and loved to bake and complete crossword puzzles. Her greatest enjoyment was time spent with her family and close friends.
In addition to her parents, Lynch was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald P. Lynch, in 2017. She is survived by her daughters in Frankford, Sherrie Griffiths and her husband, Jack, and Amy Lore and her husband, Bob; a great-granddaughter, Emilie Hough; a brother, E.F. Quillen and his wife, Marty, of Dagsboro; a sister, Arleen Steen and her husband, Curt, of Dagsboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, a graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Roxana U.M. Church; 35914 Zion Church Rd.; Frankford, DE 19945.