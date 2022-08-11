Dorothy Ann “Dot” West, 82, of Dagsboro, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at her home, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Millville, Del., on Feb. 3, 1940, daughter of the late Russell and Beulah Lathbury.
West worked for more than 20 years for Mountaire, and also worked for several years for Hocker’s Super Center, in the deli department.
She loved her kids and grandkids. She will be remembered by her family as a hardworking woman, and especially for her huge holiday gatherings, where she would make every dish from scratch. She also loved going to the slots, playing bingo and attending yard sales.
In addition to her parents, West was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Wooters. She is survived by her five children, Donna Lyn Wilkerson of Dagsboro, Del., Mary Jane Clogg, also of Dagsboro, Brenda Klein and her husband, Stan, of Millsboro, Del., Harry L. Blades Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of Dagsboro, Del., and Don R. West and his wife, Leann, of Millsboro; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was planned on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Interment was to follow at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.