Doris L. Koehler passed away and went home to be with the Lord on April 23, 2021. She was blessed to have spent the past year at Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island, near Selbyville, Del., where the staff took wonderful care of her.
She and her late husband, Arnold “Fritz” Koehler, had retired to Millsboro, Del., in the early 1980s. They quickly became active in their community. Koehler continued that service even after Fritz’s death. She was a member of Grace U.M. Church in Millsboro and the Grace United Methodist Women, where she was treasurer for 25 years.
She was also active in the Liberty Bell Chapter of the Pioneers, the Friends of Millsboro Library, AARP and in the Millsboro Women’s Club until it disbanded. She loved to serve and continued to help with the Grace UMC Soup Kitchen until she moved to Brandywine.
Koehler was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold “Fritz” Koehler. She is survived by her stepchildren, Susan Curll, Arnold Koehler and his wife, Bonnie, and Warren Koehler and his wife, Shoda; grandchildren, Arnold Koehler IV, Todd Curll and his wife, Nina, and Tim Curll and his wife, Angela; and great-grandchildren, Duncan, Dylan and Deanna.
A celebration of Koehler’s life will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Grace U.M. Church in Millsboro, Del., where friends may call at 10 a.m., with a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Interment will be private, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Grace UMC Soup Kitchen; P.O. Box 566; Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.