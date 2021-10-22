Doris Jean Tingle, 74, passed away in the care of Tidal Health Nanticoke in Seaford, Del., on Oct. 8, 2021. She was born on Sept. 3, 1947, to the late Calvert R. Tinley and Elizabeth Humphries in Pennsylvania. She married Donald E. Tingle Sr. in 1973, and together they raised four children. She was a fun-loving, dedicated, family-oriented and outgoing person who was fond of saying, “The party don’t start ’till I walk in.”
She excelled in volunteering at the hospital, church and schools in the community, at The Shepherd’s Office food bank, and occasionally helped the fire company with activities. She loved to make people laugh and smile. She clowned around a lot — literally, as Beannie the Clown, entertaining at birthday parties and family nights in various restaurants. As the nurses and family can attest, her sense of humor was fully intact right up until her last breath.
She faithfully attended Discover Church and bubbled over talking about the Lord to anyone anywhere, whether a clerk at the cash register, the mail carrier, a construction worker, or waitress. “When God shows up, God shows off,” she would say.
She was very proud of her cleaning business. She served 36 strong years cleaning beach houses in Bethany Beach, Del., and many other homes and businesses around Sussex County, leaving special touches behind (like encouraging notes in surprising places). She had spunk and was always on the lookout for ways to help people, whether she knew them or not.
She loved butterflies, jewelry, and pendants, and was a fan of Chubby Checker, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty. But, more than anything, she loved her family.
She was survived by her beloved husband, Donald, and her children: John Wyatt, Jr. and wife Cammy of Milford; Nancy Scott and partner Ronald Hawkins, Jr. of Frederica; Donald Tingle, Jr. and partner Kelly Stong of Georgetown, Del.; and Dwayne Tingle and wife Lisa of Greenwood, Del. Also surviving are her brother, Richard Tinley, and eleven grandchildren: Michael, Jamie, Jason, Jennifer, Jonathan, Shawna, Jimmy, Donald III, Avari, Kielei, and Cotter; there are six great-grandchildren: Trenton, Isabella, Leyna, Hazell, Silas, and Mason. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by four siblings: Betty, Lois, Ronald, and Calvert.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Carey’s Cemetery, near Carey’s Camp, on Conaway Road, Millsboro, DE, at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Curtis Jones officiating.
