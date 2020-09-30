Doris Fillyau, 85, of Georgetown, Del., departed this life on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, while surrounded by her family at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., following a brief illness. Affectionately known as “Mom Doris,” she was born in Lewes on Jan. 1, 1935, to the late Cora Waples Waters and Purlis Cottman. She was raised by her grandparents, Gentsie Lee Cottman and George Cottman.
Fillyau attended William C. Jason High School. Throughout the years, she was employed by the then-Beebe Hospital as a nurse’s aide, as well as by the First State Community Action Agency and the Georgetown CHEER Center.
She was a member of the First Millsboro Seventh Day Adventist Church, where she was baptized. Fillyau spent much time studying her Bible and Sabbath School lessons. She enjoyed listening to audio sermons, listening to spirituals, watching westerns and looking out of the window to see everyone’s comings and goings.
Fillyau loved her family. She was a true matriarch. She watched over and advocated for the entire family. She looked forward to visits and phone calls from her children, grandchildren and church family. She was known for her quick wit and beautiful smile. She was a pillar in her community at the Georgetown Apartments, where she had resided since 1981. Her door was always open, and “Mom Doris” enjoyed helping the less fortunate. No one was a stranger to her. She showed God’s unconditional love to everyone she met. Fillyau was loved and respected by many.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Fillyau was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Henry Fillyau Sr.; sister, Ann Waples; and special friend, Christina Green. She leaves to cherish fond memories six children, Bill Fillyau and his wife, Norma, of Selbyville, Del., Roma Fillyau of Georgetown, Clayton Fillyau and his spouse, Samette, of Millsboro, Del., Angela Muhammad-Bey and her husband, Abdul, of Seaford, Del., Purlis Fillyau and wife, Lowkeysha, of Lincoln, Del., and Neena Handy and her spouse, Terry, of Seaford, Del.; a brother, the Most Rev. Ralph Harmon of Magnolia, Del.; grandchildren, Tanya Fillyau, April Fillyau, Keyonia Cook, Ebany Fillyau, Timothy Morris, Isaiah Fillyau, Devonn Harmon, Dionne Harmon, Clayton Ricketts, Tomika Long-King, Khadijah Fillyau, Terron Handy, Terry Handy Jr. and Rosalyn Ricketts; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and two very special friends, Eunice Oliver and Jane Harris.
“She will be sorely missed. Her legacy will live on within us.”
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow at the Millsboro Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery, 30007 Cordrey Road in Millsboro. Funeral arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.