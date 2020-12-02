Doris C. Williams, 90, of Selbyville, Del., died at home on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was born in Showell, Md., daughter of the late Francis S. and Mary (Bishop) Carey.
She worked from home for 15 years as an interior decorator, sewing slip covers, draperies, curtains and upholstery. Williams later worked for 21 years in the cafeteria at Selbyville High School and Selbyville Middle School, 17 of those years as cafeteria manager at the former SMS. For many years, she wrote the Selbyville Newsletter column weekly for “The Wave” newspaper. Some of her greatest accomplishments were planning banquets for the school, where she received many letters of congratulations from the school board, parents and administrators. She authored two books, “Growing Up in the 30’s and Beyond” and “Harvey’s Talk.”
Williams was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and played an important role in establishing the ownership of the Sandy Branch Cemetery. She was a lifetime member of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary and a life member of the Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 Auxiliary.
She is survived by two daughters, Connie W. Schmidt and her husband, Robert, of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Nancy W. Hitchens and husband, Vincent, of Frankford, Del.; one son, Harvey B. “Barry” Williams Jr. and wife, Terri Cornine, of Salisbury, Md.; one sister, Margaret Carey Martin of Wilmington, Del.; three grandchildren, Brian V. Hitchens and spouse, Jennifer, Cami Schmidt (and Stefan Hansen), and Amanda Beth Desmond and spouse, Paul; three great-grandchildren, Brynn, Luke and Lillian; two step-grandchildren Aurora Webster and spouse, Sean, and Kay Cornine (and Joe Kane); and two step-great-grandchildren, Hailey Kane and Ry’Linn Webster.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey B. Williams; two brothers, James R. Carey and William Lee Carey; and one sister, Betty Eileen Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.
A graveside service will be held noon on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Red Men’s Cemetery in Selbyville, Del. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required of all attendees. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.